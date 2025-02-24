RJ Barrett sparked a new personal streak with the Toronto Raptors. The shooting guard hasn't fallen below 20 points at all this month. And the past top three NBA Draft pick delivered an epic scoring explosion against the Phoenix Suns Sunday.

The 6-foot-6 veteran dropped 23 points in 32 total minutes, beating the Suns 127-109. Barrett hit 50% of his three pointers facing the Suns' defensive pressure. But he buried the Suns between the 2:56 and 1:45 mark of the final quarter.

Barrett nailed a 26-foot jumper following the assist from Immanuel Quickley. He came back 36 seconds later to hit another long range basket — this one a 25-footer. Barrett fired one more three at the 1:45 mark with Devin Booker guarding, and the basket went through the net while drawing contact. Booker got called for the shooting foul — and Barrett proceeded to hit the free throw.

The former Duke Blue Devils star pounded the Suns with 10 points in a span of 70 seconds. And the Raptors star got the internet buzzing.

Fans react to RJ Barrett scoring explosion in Raptors-Suns game

Barrett entered Scotiabank Arena averaging 21.9 points per game. Yet even after his scoring rampage to close out Sunday's win, some fans took to X to believe Barrett deserves more praise.

“RJ Barrett underrated,” one fan shared on the social media website.

Another fan believed Barrett channeled some James Harden vibes on the night, posting a picture of the NBA star in comparing Barrett to the southpaw shooter.

Another fan believed Barrett was locked in like this famed LeBron James eyes focused photo from his Miami Heat days.

Barrett revealed to Savanna Hamilton of Sportsnet that Toronto got motivated to start fast — as a method to avoid its slow start against the Heat on Friday.

“We started the last game bad. So we wanted to make it an emphasis on doing that (starting fast) tonight. We were able to do that. We've got to play better in the third with the lead. But thank God we were able to pull it out,” Barrett said postgame.

He concluded how significant the win became. Especially with all-stars like Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal on the opposite side.

“It's huge. It shows we can play against anybody. It was a great win for us,” Barrett added.

Toronto ranks last in the Atlantic Division. Barrett and the Raptors are still yet to hit 20 regular season wins. But Sunday witnessed a massive scoring explosion out of the 24-year-old.