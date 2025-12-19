The Toronto Raptors have managed to clog their cap sheet in recent years, thanks to the big contracts they gave to Scottie Barnes, Immanuel Quickley, Jakob Poeltl, and Brandon Ingram. In fact, the Raptors are above the luxury tax at the moment, although they would for certain say that it's been worth it thus far this season considering their 17-11 record thus far.

Nonetheless, the Raptors, according to recent reports, are looking to duck that tax line to avoid incurring added charges to their payroll. And they've reportedly been on the lookout for trades that could help them accomplish that goal, with a deal with the Phoenix Suns for center Nick Richards being in the works as per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

“The Toronto Raptors have explored the trade market in search of a backup center upgrade and are also looking to duck below the luxury tax, league sources told HoopsHype. Phoenix Suns center Nick Richards is among the centers on the trade market that Toronto has expressed interest in, sources said,” Scotto wrote.

Raptors look to trade from position of strength to address area of need

Scotto added that the Raptors have been dangling Ochai Agbaji in such a trade scenario. Agbaji is in the final year of his rookie contract, making $6.3 million. Meanwhile, Richards' $5 million contract on the season is also expiring. As per Scotto, “exploratory discussions between the Raptors and Suns regarding Agbaji and second-round draft pick compensation for Richards” have taken place.

As per ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel, the Raptors are looking at this trade as a “failsafe” option to get underneath the tax.

The Raptors have an army of wings that they've relied on this season, with Ja'Kobe Walter and Gradey Dick also being called upon by head coach Darko Rajakovic. Agbaji did start on Thursday in their 111-105 win over the Milwaukee Bucks — perhaps to showcase him in any potential trade.

Agbaji is a 25-year-old three-and-D wing who will be up for a new contract at season's end.