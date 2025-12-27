Dec 26, 2025 at 8:27 PM ET

Despite not playing on Christmas, Scottie Barnes and the Toronto Raptors are still gifting fans another highlight reel. In the ongoing matchup against the Washington Wizards, Barnes took a handoff after the rebound, went coast-to-coast, and exploded for a powerful lefty jam. He bullied his way through traffic, attacked Wil Riley at the rim, and finished through contact to silence the building. Wil Riley has been having a breakout December, but Barnes owned this sequence. The dunk immediately forced a Wizards timeout as momentum swung.

SCOTTIE BARNES LEFTY JAM 💥pic.twitter.com/ZNnSQuDhJr — Raptors Nation (@RaptorsNationCP) December 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

This isn’t new for him. Earlier against the Boston Celtics, Barnes threw down a second-chance putback, another statement dunk in a growing collection.

