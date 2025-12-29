On Sunday afternoon, the Toronto Raptors defeated the Golden State Warriors in overtime, outscoring Golden State by 14 points in the extra frame to secure the victory. This was a monster game from Scottie Barnes, who scored 23 points, dished out 10 assists, and grabbed an astonishing 25 rebounds to put together a triple double stat line and help his team earn their 19th win of the season.

After the game, Barnes' teammate Brandon Ingram, who scored 26 points in the victory, had high praise for the former NBA Rookie of the Year.

“All-Star, All-Star, All-Star, All-Star!” exclaimed Ingram during Barnes' postgame interview.

Barnes' 25 rebounds matched a Raptors franchise record, and put him on an exclusive list with only Nikola Jokic as the only players to have at least 20 points, 25 rebounds, and ten assists in the same game.

Meanwhile, the win was a big one for a Raptors team that had been struggling recently, having lost puzzling games to the Brooklyn Nets and Washington Wizards over the last week. Toronto currently sits at 19-14 on the season, and it's certainly possible that Ingram's All-Star prediction for Barnes could come true, with the former lottery pick routinely putting up strong stat lines and simultaneously turning himself into one of the best defenders in the NBA this year.

While the Raptors have tapered off a bit from their hot start to the season, they are still a team that could make some noise in the weak Eastern Conference, and have also been circled as potential suitor for several big names that could become available on the trade market over the coming weeks.

In any case, the Raptors are set to next take the floor on Monday evening on the second end of a back to back, once again at home, and this time against the Orlando Magic. Tipoff is set for 7:30 pm ET.