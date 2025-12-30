Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic voiced frustration after learning Scottie Barnes did not appear in the top 20 of Eastern Conference All Star fan voting. Rajakovic spoke after Toronto’s 107-106 win over the Orlando Magic, calling on Canadian fans to support Barnes and emphasizing the importance of fan participation. The 2021-2022 NBA Rookie of The Year recorded 13 points and 11 rebounds as the Raptors improved to 20-14, continuing a strong season despite the lack of recognition.

TSN Sports' Josh Lewenberg posted the comments from the frustrated coach onto X (formerly known as Twitter), who clearly expects Raptors fans to do better.

“I’m puzzled and I am very disappointed. We need to get this right. Canada needs to get this right. It starts with us… What he does is what generational players are doing”

Article Continues Below

Fan voting accounts for 50% of the selection process for NBA All-Star Game starters, with this year’s game set for February 15 at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles.

Barnes continues to make a strong case on the court. He’s played in all 34 games this year, averaging 19.3 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 5.2 assists while showing improved efficiency across the board. He’s shooting 50.7% from the field, 35.4% from three, and 82.8% from the free-throw line. Barnes joins Nikola Jokic as the only players this season with at least 500 points, 250 rebounds, 250 assists, and 25 blocks.

The comeback underscores Barnes’ impact on winning. Toronto shot just 39% from the field and played without RJ Barrett and Jakob Poeltl, yet erased a 21-point deficit to secure the victory. Jamal Shead sparked the rally with 19 points off the bench, while Gradey Dick added 15 as the Raptors closed the night at 20-14 and moved into fourth place in the Eastern Conference.