The Toronto Raptors have been one of the biggest surprises in the NBA this season. No one really thought that Toronto, of all teams, would be one of the top contenders in the Eastern Conference. Yet, here we are: the Raptors are 16-11 and are gunning for one of the top seeds in the East.

One of the biggest catalysts for their success is their acquisition of Brandon Ingram. The Raptors traded for Ingram during the 2024-25 season, while the star forward was still injured. Ingram didn't play for Toronto the rest of that season, but he's been excellent for the team this year.

There were a few teams interested in trading for the then-disgruntled Ingram. That being said, the All-Star forward said that he picked the situation where he'd have a fresh start. That place ended up being Toronto, and the Raptors have thrived as a result.

“I told myself whoever wanted me, that I was going to be content in being there,” Ingram told Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. “Around the trade deadline, I heard two or three teams, and I picked the best choice where I knew I was going to get a fresh start.”

Ingram has played in all 27 games for the Raptors this season, averaging 21.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game. He's been part of an egalitarian attack for the Raptors as they've earned the third seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Raptors arrested their four-game slide with a 106-96 win over the Miami Heat. Ingram scored 28 points on 47% shooting from the field, along with five rebounds and assists per game.