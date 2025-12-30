The Dallas Cowboys made a stunning roster decision Tuesday, releasing cornerback Trevon Diggs just days before the regular-season finale and bringing an abrupt end to a fractured relationship that deteriorated over the course of the season.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported the move on X, formerly Twitter, following Dallas’ Week 17 win over the Washington Commanders on Christmas Day.

“Cowboys have released cornerback Trevon Diggs, per ESPN @toddarcher,” Schefter wrote. “He goes through the waiver process and if unclaimed, he will be a free agent.”

The decision followed weeks of confusion surrounding Diggs’ status, a situation detailed extensively by ESPN’s Todd Archer. Late last week, Diggs said he expected to return against the Minnesota Vikings after a two-month absence stemming from a concussion and a right knee injury. Despite being activated from injured reserve and completing what Archer described as a strong week of practice, Diggs was informed Saturday that he would again be inactive.

“I was upset,” Diggs said.

He watched Dallas’ 34-26 loss to the Vikings in Week 15 on Dec. 14 from the sideline as the Cowboys fell further out of the playoff race.

After the loss, owner and general manager Jerry Jones delivered a blunt assessment.

“Diggs isn't healthy enough to be out there for us. Period,” Jones said.

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer, however, suggested the decision involved more than just health. Archer reported that Schottenheimer emphasized the need for consistency in “everything” from Diggs, pointing to organizational standards he expects from all core players. Schottenheimer later said he had a detailed conversation with Diggs outlining expectations, though Diggs said he still lacked clarity.

“I don’t know what else I need to do,” Diggs said. “At this point I feel like it’s not even up to me.”

Since signing a five-year, $97 million extension after Pro Bowl seasons in 2021 and 2022, Diggs played in just 19 of a possible 47 games. This season, he appeared in six contests, with his final appearance coming in a 30–27 Week 6 loss to the Carolina Panthers. He finished the year with 13 tackles and one tackle for loss, failing to record an interception or a pass deflection while adjusting to a new defensive system.

Off-field tension also played a role, including disagreements over offseason rehabilitation, a contract de-escalator tied to offseason participation, and long-term availability concerns. Archer reported the Cowboys would save significant cap space by moving on, a factor as Dallas faces looming roster decisions.

With the Cowboys at 7-8-1 and eliminated from playoff contention, the release signals a reset as the franchise turns toward the offseason. If Diggs clears waivers, he will become an unrestricted free agent.

Dallas will close its season Sunday against the New York Giants at 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX.