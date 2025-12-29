The Toronto Raptors found room to add one past high profile NBA Draft pick Sunday. A past top six draft pick at that in Mo Bamba. And the move arrives with RJ Barrett coming back from injury against the Golden State Warriors.

ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania revealed the news that the 2018 No. 6 overall pick is heading north.

“Mo Bamba has agreed to sign a one-year deal with the Toronto Raptors, Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports and Greer Love tell ESPN,” Charania posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

The now 27-year-old was last seen outside of the NBA.

“Bamba averaged 16.5 points and 12 rebounds in G League Salt Lake City and now brings needed size to Raptors frontcourt for his eighth NBA season,” Charania added.

Has new Raptors signing become a NBA journeyman?

The Raptors become Bamba's sixth different NBA franchise he'll play for. And that's not including his G-League stops.

The Utah Jazz represent his last employer from two months ago. But the Western Conference franchise waived him before the season began.

The 7-foot talent arrived to the league amid lots of pre-draft hype. He impressed scouts and teams with a massive 7'10” wingspan. Bamba also was called “quality starter” from Bleacher Report ahead of his first pro game. He even had a popular hip-hop song named after him that's blared throughout college football games across the nation.

Yet concerns arose about his perimeter shooting and ability to fight for the basket through contact.

Bamba eventually became called one of the 10 most disappointing NBA Draft picks of all time. He's averaged no more than 10.6 points per game in every league season. He spent his most time with the Orlando Magic for five seasons.

Now he's coming in to potentially boost the frontcourt for head coach Darko Rajakovic. Especially with the Raptors gunning for a playoff spot.