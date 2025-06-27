Alijah Martin has a lot of respect for the impact that legend Vince Carter had on the Toronto Raptors franchise. So much so that he is making a big decision regarding the jersey number he'll use.

The Raptors selected Martin with the 39th pick, drafting the talented guard who won the national championship with the Florida Gators. He built his name after four years with the Florida Atlantic Owls, leading them to two NCAA Tournament appearances, including their run to the Final Four in 2023.

Martin wore the No. 15 jersey throughout his entire collegiate career, presenting the scenario of him donning the number that Carter wore during his time there. Carter represented the franchise from 1998 to 2004, becoming a five-time All-Star and their best player throughout that stretch.

However, the draftee looks to honor the legend's name by not using his number with the Raptors, per team reporter Michael Grange.

“15 has a lot of meaning to me but I'm not trying to take away from Vince's legacy. Obviously, he's a legend and I want him to keep his number retired, but I'm also trying to find out what number that I know I can have some meaning be excited to put on my back,” Martin said.

What's next for Alijah Martin, Raptors

It's clear that Alijah Martin's respect for Vince Carter won't have him remain with the No. 15 jersey. But regardless, he ended his collegiate career on a high note, leaving behind an incredible stint with the Owls and Gators. Now with the Raptors, he looks to take that next step.

Martin averaged 14.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.5 steals per game after 38 appearances. He shot 45.2% from the field, including 35% from beyond the arc, and 76.1% from the free-throw line.

Martin left an undeniable impact on both FAU and Florida. For FAU, he gave them national recognition with the Final Four run. With Florida, he proved he can play at the highest level of college basketball, being a consistent player on both offense and defense.

Martin made history as the first former player from FAU to become a draft selection at the NBA level. He broke a barrier that can open up opportunities for future stars from the program, paving the way for a promising future moving forward.

In the meantime, he will begin a new journey with the Raptors. He will look to help them return to the playoffs for the first time since 2022, finishing 30-52 this past season.