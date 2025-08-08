After just one preseason game, the Indianapolis Colts have already suffered significant losses to their roster. In addition to quarterback Anthony Richardson being forced to leave the game, rookie JT Tuimoloau was also sidelined while trying to make his mark in his NFL preseason debut.

The defensive end made a strong impression against the Baltimore Ravens, showing why the team used a second-round pick on the former Ohio State star. However, what began as a promising night was cut short when Tuimoloau exited in the second half with a knee injury and did not return.

Before going down, Tuimoloau was dominant on the field. He recorded a sack, two tackles for loss, a strip-sack, two quarterback hits, and even a pass deflection. The 6-foot-4, 265-pound lineman immediately looked like the disruptive presence the Colts hoped for when they selected him 45th overall in April. His explosiveness and ability to affect both the run and pass positioned him as a key piece in a defensive rotation that includes Kwity Paye, Samson Ebukam, and first-round defensive end Laiatu Latu.

Tuimoloau comes into the NFL after a stellar senior campaign with the Buckeyes, where he posted 12.5 sacks, 22 tackles for loss, and 61 total tackles. His big moments came in the postseason, where he had 6.5 sacks in four College Football Playoff games, including a title victory against Notre Dame. That late-season explosion was key in lifting his 2025 NFL Draft stock.

The severity of his knee injury is not yet known. However, the nature of a lower-body injury will be of concern, especially for a Colts defense trying to enhance its pass-rush under new coordinator Lou Anarumo. Lower body injuries tend to be observed cautiously, especially for younger players projected to contribute immediately. Tuimoloau's status will be paid close attention to even at this early preseason period.