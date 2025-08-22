Aaron Rodgers wasted little time introducing his brand of trash talk to the Pittsburgh Steelers locker room, and linebacker Nick Herbig was quick to fire back.

On the latest episode of Not Just Football with Cam Heyward, Herbig recounted his first meeting with Rodgers, describing an immediate exchange of words with the four-time NFL MVP.

“A-Rod’s awesome. The first night, I don’t even know this guy, the first night I meet him at Cam’s house he’s talking crazy s—t to me,” Herbig said. “And I’m not going to not talk s—t back. Like I’m a little brother, I’ve been talking s—t my whole life. So I’m going to talk s—t. So there’s a lot of s—t talking going on. But it’s all love.”

Heyward noted the banter had become a regular feature in camp.

“You’ve been saying the discount double check to him. It’s been wild,” Heyward said.

Herbig, heading into his third NFL season, shared how Rodgers singled him out with a jab.

“This dude called me a one trick pony. What do you want me to say. He said, ‘Herb you’re a one trick pony, all you do is speed rush.’ And I’m like, ‘discount double check.’ A-Rod is awesome though, I love that guy,” Herbig said.

Rodgers, 41, joined the Steelers in June after being released by the New York Jets. The veteran quarterback’s reputation has often been polarizing outside the locker room, with his outspoken views and offseason activities drawing headlines. Inside the building, however, reports from both Jets camp and now Steelers camp have painted a picture of a teammate who quickly earns respect and camaraderie.

Herbig’s account underscores that sentiment, reflecting a side of Rodgers embraced by younger teammates. What began as a brash introduction has turned into playful banter, furthering the bond in a Steelers locker room that has undergone significant changes this offseason.

Herbig, drafted in 2023, has become part of Pittsburgh’s defensive rotation as a promising pass rusher. His interaction with Rodgers highlights the mix of youthful energy and veteran presence shaping the team heading into the 2025 season.

The Steelers concluded their preseason schedule Thursday night with a 19-10 win over the Carolina Panthers, finishing 2-1. The victory capped a summer in which the team integrated several new high-profile additions while shaping its identity around Rodgers’ leadership.

They now pivot their focus toward Week 1, where Rodgers will face his former team, the Jets, on Sept. 7 at MetLife Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET.

For Pittsburgh, Rodgers’ arrival is not just about his play on the field but also the energy he brings off it — even if that means trading jabs with a linebacker half his age.