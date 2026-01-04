The New York Giants beat the Dallas Cowboys 34-17 on Sunday, finishing the season at 4-13. Two consecutive wins to end the season cost the Giants the chance at the top pick in the NFL Draft. After a similar story played out last year, Big Blue fans are furious with the club.

“If the Giants win today they will be 8-30 in their last 38 games. 4 of those 8 wins will have been in Week 17 or 18 when they’re long eliminated from playoff contention and only playing for draft positioning. You really can’t make it up,” Barstool's Tom Scibelli posted.

The Giants when there is a wholly meaningless game on tap that can possibly torpedo their draft stock pic.twitter.com/yfbRKRjkmS — Conor Orr (@ConorOrr) January 4, 2026 Expand Tweet

Underdog Fantasy's Brett Kollmann posted, “There is not a roster in NFL history that could beat a bad Giants team in the last two weeks of the season.”

The New York Giants when it’s time to win meaningless games and ruin their draft pick pic.twitter.com/pnbwwiEukm — Pizza Sports Guy (@PizzaSportsGuy) January 4, 2026

@Jacob_Seus is feeling the same way, “The Giants, who have made my life miserable for the last four months, decided to win the final two meaningless games of the season to fall from the 1st pick to potentially as far down as 7th. Sweet.”

The Giants in meaningless football games pic.twitter.com/qFgtiRtmUu — Carly (@carlymersky) January 4, 2026

@nickythegood is just as sick of it as anyone else, “I mean this when I say it. I hate the New York Giants organization. Just a total brain dead group of a fucking idiots put together in order to do everything to make their fanbase hate them. Pull all the starters. Do not win. Why is this so difficult?”

It was not all bad news for the Giants, however, as the Browns beat the Bengals in a game that helped them with draft position. Art Stapleton of NorthJersey.com explained, “Giants will select no lower than No. 6 in the 2026 NFL Draft after that Browns' comeback victory over the Bengals. Future HC Kevin Stefanski delivering for Big Blue? Can pick as high as No. 3 depending on 4 o'clock window.”

Will the Giants strike gold in the draft this year?