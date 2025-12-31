As rumors have surrounded Dallas Mavericks star Anthony Davis regarding certain teams that have been speculated to pursue the big man, the latest reporting suggests that a few teams are likely out of the picture. While rumors around Davis will undoubtedly continue throughout the season, potentially until the trade deadline, the status of the Detroit Pistons and the Toronto Raptors is given more context.

ClutchPoints' NBA insider Brett Siegel would speak to fellow reporter of the outlet, Tomer Azarly, on the show “Clutch Scoops,” as they talked about Davis and how he's being viewed by certain teams. Siegel would say that Detroit is “not a team that is all in” on Davis, and as for Toronto, while there's been interest, the franchise is going more for a “cost-effective path.”

“There is still nothing brewing on the front from the Pistons even though they’ve been mentioned,” Siegel said. “They’re not a team that is all in for Anthony Davis at this time. They still haven’t held direct discussions with the Mavericks. And another team that has registered interest in Davis, the Toronto Raptors, it seems like they’re going to be moving in another more cost-effective path instead of pursuing Davis.”

Anthony Davis is also connected to the Hawks, Warriors

Article Continues Below

One team that seems to be in the quest for Davis is the Atlanta Hawks, a franchise that Siegel mentioned is the “top-tier main suitor” for the 32-year-old star. Siegel would also bring up the popular destination in the Golden State Warriors, though he mentioned that the talk around them “have been a little bit exaggerated.”

“So that really leaves the Atlanta Hawks as that top-tier main suitor that wants to be going after AD,” Siegel said. “There’s really no other team that has reached out to the Mavericks at this point. Obviously, there’s rumors about the Golden State Warriors getting in the mix for Anthony Davis. We’ve heard that a lot over the last few years that they’ve had a lot of interest in a player like AD and the type of player that he is, but those rumors about the Warriors pursuing him over the next five weeks have been a little bit exaggerated. It doesn’t seem like there is anything really brewing there.”

It remains to be seen where Davis gets dealt and if it'll be ahead of the trade deadline on Feb. 5.