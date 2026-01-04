Penn State is building its roster for its first season under new head coach Matt Campbell. They have already relied on former Iowa State players joining the Nittany Lions to help reshape the roster. Now, the team just brought in two more players from the Cyclones, including Rocco Becht.

The former Iowa State quarterback, Becht, has committed to Penn State, according to Hayes Fawcett of On3Sports.

Becht just finished his third season as the starter for Campbell at Iowa State. This past campaign, he passed for 2,584 yards and 16 touchdowns, while throwing just nine interceptions. He also ran for 116 yards and found the end zone eight times. It was a slight down year for the quarterback, being his first season as a starter without 3,000 yards passing and over 20 touchdowns.

In his three years as a starter, the quarterback has passed for 9,209 yards with 64 touchdowns and 26 interceptions. He has also run for 497 yards, finding the end zone 19 times. He will bring with him familiarity with Campbell and the projected offensive system, having been recruited by the former Iowa State coach out of high school and spending four seasons with him.

Becht was not the only Iowa State quarterback to sign with the Nittany Lions on Sunday, as Alex Manske has also committed to Penn State, according to Hayes Fawcett of On3Sports.

Manske saw time in just three games, preserving his redshirt season, and giving him four years of eligibility. With Becht having just one season left, Penn State could also have its QB of the future. In his three games, Manske completed four of five passes for 28 yards, while running for 33 yards and a touchdown.

Becht will also be able to find one of his favorite targets at Iowa State this upcoming season, as Benjamin Brahmer has also transferred to Penn State. Campbell has brought in six transfers already in this cycle, with all of them coming from Iowa State. Meanwhile, four former Penn State players have already committed to new teams, and three of them are following James Franklin to Virginia Tech.