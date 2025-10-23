The Toronto Raptors commenced their 2025–26 season with a statement-making 138-118 victory over the Atlanta Hawks, setting a franchise record for points in a season opener. Brandon Ingram made his long-awaited debut after nearly a year relegated with an ankle injury, and while he didn’t have a breakout scoring night, his presence already appears dynamic for the Raptors’ offense.

Toronto raced out to 36 points in the opening quarter, led by aggressive drives from Ingram and Scottie Barnes. The early pressure forced Atlanta into fouls, with the Hawks attempting 15 free throws in the first quarter alone while the Raptors barely went to the line. Although the defense was aggressive, Toronto allowed the Hawks to stay in the game, finishing the first quarter 65-59 ahead at halftime. Ingram finished the night with 16 points and nine rebounds.

After the game, when asked about the statement this win sent to the league, Brandon Ingram responded with the ultimate flex:

“I guess that mean B.I here,” he said.

RJ Barrett paced the Raptors with 25 points, eight rebounds, and five assists on 75 percent shooting, including 2-of-4 from three. Scottie Barnes contributed 22 points, while Gradey Dick came off the bench to score 21. The Toronto bench proved the quintessence of the team’s effort. Ochai Agbaji, Jamal Shead, and Sandro Mamukelashvili all posted double-digit plus/minus ratings, with Mamukelashvili leading the team at +21. Jakob Poeltl added 14 points on 7-of-8 shooting, and Immanuel Quickley scored 13 points despite missing all seven of his three-point attempts.

The Raptors’ third quarter was definitive, bombarding the Hawks with 45 points to break the game open. Axial sequences featured bench lineups with Dick, Agbaji, Shead, and Mamukelashvili, who combined for stout-hearted offensive rebounds and defensive plays. Defensively, Toronto executed extended pressure on ball handlers in both half-court and transition, forcing turnovers and creating easy scoring opportunities.

For Atlanta, Trae Young and Jalen Johnson each scored 22 points, Kristaps Porzingis added 20 in his debut, and Zaccharie Risacher contributed 16. Onyeka Okongwu came off the bench with 18 points, but Nickeil Alexander-Walker bogged down, making just 2 of 15 shots.

The Raptors return home Friday for its first game at Scotiabank Arena this season, hosting Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks at 6:30 p.m. ET.