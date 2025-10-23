Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks started their season in the worst way possible after they got blown out by the Toronto Raptors, 138-118, in front of their home fans at State Farm Arena on Wednesday.

While the Hawks played relatively well in the first half, they became listless after the break, giving up 45 points in the third quarter. The Raptors never looked back from there and cruised to the easy win.

Atlanta only shot 42.2% from the field, while allowing Toronto to shoot 56.8%, including a whopping 86 points in the paint.

After the game, Young issued a stern reminder, which underscored his frustration.

“Trae said the Hawks players need to know that the opposing scouting report says to try to score on them in transition and adjust accordingly,” said the 27-year-old guard, as quoted by Hawks reporter Kevin Chouinard.

Trae said that the Hawks players need to know that the opposing scouting report says to try to score on them in transition and adjust accordingly. pic.twitter.com/SXH2pSV2Gt — Kevin Chouinard (@KLChouinard) October 23, 2025

Young's comment could open a can of worms, as his teammates might take it the wrong way. But for the four-time All-Star, he knows that they have to be accountable all the time, especially after an embarrassing loss. They went down by as much as 29 points against the Raptors.

Article Continues Below

Young had 22 points on 5-of-14 shooting on top of five assists. The Hawks were led by Jalen Johnson, who tallied 22 points, seven rebounds, and eight assists.

Kristaps Porzingis collected 20 points, seven rebounds, and two blocks in his debut for Atlanta.

The Raptors outrebounded the Hawks, 54-34. They also had 36 assists and scored 34 points off fastbreaks.

“I don’t think there’s too many positives you can take away from tonight,” added Young, as quoted by Hawks reporter Donnell Suggs.

“I don’t think there’s too many positives you can take away from tonight.” – Trae Young answering a question from @theseurbantimes #NBA @theatlantavoice pic.twitter.com/pFJQMqW7ti — Donnell Suggs (@suggswriter) October 23, 2025

Atlanta will look to bounce back on Friday versus the Orlando Magic.