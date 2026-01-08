The Charlotte Hornets are flying high in the Queen City tonight, and the connection between LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges is looking as dangerous as ever.

During the second quarter of Wednesday night’s matchup against the Toronto Raptors, the Hornets' dynamic duo nearly blew the roof off the Spectrum Center with a highlight-reel play that had the home crowd buzzing. With 6:23 left in the half, Ball isolated his defender at the top of the key, using his signature handle to create a lane to the basket.

LaMelo Ball creates a lane and lobs it up to Miles Bridges for the EMPHATIC alley-oop 💥pic.twitter.com/06a8nwmVBq — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 8, 2026 Expand Tweet

Instead of finishing the layup himself, the 24-year-old point guard unselfishly tossed a perfectly placed lob to a soaring Bridges. The high-flying forward did the rest, catching the pass in stride for an emphatic alley-oop slam that swung the momentum firmly in Charlotte’s favor.

The play was the exclamation point on a solid first half for the Hornets, who went into the locker room with a 50-45 lead over the Raptors. Bridges has been a focal point of the offense, already notching double-digit points, while Ball continues to orchestrate the attack with the flair that has made him a franchise cornerstone.

This sequence is just another example of the growing chemistry for a Hornets team that has been trending upward. Coming off a massive 124-97 victory over the league-leading Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday, Charlotte is looking to keep the good times rolling against a tough Raptors squad.

If Ball and Bridges can keep generating electricity like this, the Hornets might just be must-watch TV for the rest of the season.