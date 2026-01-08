The Toronto Raptors were dealt an early blow against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday after star forward Brandon Ingram suffered a thumb injury.

Ingram sustained it in the second quarter at Spectrum Center and was taken out at the 5:58 mark.

“Raptors forward Brandon Ingram has suffered a right thumb sprain and will not return to tonight’s game against Charlotte,” reported ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel.

He finished with six points, two assists, and three blocks in 11 minutes.

While the severity of the situation remains unclear, the 28-year-old Ingram has a long injury history. The Raptors cannot afford to lose him for an extended period, especially since they have been playing well with him.

The talented forward was averaging 22.2 points on 47.6% shooting, 6.1 rebounds, and 3.7 assists entering the game against the Hornets.

Article Continues Below

Ingram is in his first stint with the Raptors after being shipped by the New Orleans Pelicans, along with forward Bruce Brown, center Kelly Olynk, and two future draft picks, in a midseason trade in February. He didn't play a single game with Toronto last season due to an ankle injury.

He has helped the Raptors to a 22-15 record, surprising many observers. Ingram, Scottie Barnes, RJ Barrett, and Immanuel Quickley have formed a four-man core under coach Darko Rajakovic, lifting the team past stronger opponents in many instances.

As of writing, the Raptors are trailing the Hornets by a single digit in the fourth quarter.

The Raptors are coming off back-to-back wins against the Atlanta Hawks. They are 6-4 in their last 10 assignments.