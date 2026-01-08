After days of suffering hefty losses, Texas finally received its first big commitment from the 2026 college football transfer portal. The Longhorns added to their Arch Manning-led offense by landing former Arizona State star running back Raleek Brown.

Brown, a senior with one year of eligibility remaining, confirmed his commitment to Texas on Thursday, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported. He will end his college career at his third different school, having started at USC.

After two pedestrian seasons in 2023 and 2024, Brown is coming off a 1,141-yard campaign in 2025. The Stockton, California, native received first-team All-Big 12 honors for his breakout season, over other running backs like Cameron Dickey, Carson Hansen and Wayshawn Parker.

Brown was one of several key players to leave Arizona State at the end of the 2025 season. The Sun Devils retained head coach Kenny Dillingham, but they lost quarterback Sam Leavitt, running back Kanye Udoh and cornerback Javan Robinson. They will also lose star receiver Jordyn Tyson to the NFL Draft.

Brown's decision is a major win for Steve Sarkisian, who lost four running backs to the portal once it opened. Texas' 2025 leading rusher, Quintrevion Wisner, has already committed to Florida State.

Texas also lost CJ Baxter, Jerrick Gibson and Rickey Stewart. Gibson is the only other running back to find a new school, committing to Purdue.

The only running back Texas will return is redshirt freshman Christian Clark, who went off for a career-high 105 rushing yards against Michigan in the Citrus Bowl. Clark will be expected to provide ample support behind Brown in Sarkisian's offense, which often thrives with multiple high-level running backs.