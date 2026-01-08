The Toronto Raptors escaped a wild one against the Charlotte Hornets, 97-96, at Spectrum Center on Tuesday, with Immanuel Quickley delivering the game-winning three-pointer as time expired.

The Hornets took the lead, 96-94, with 1.6 seconds left after LaMelo Ball's drive, sending the home fans into a frenzy. The Raptors, however, remained composed, as Quickley drained the walk-off bucket off an inbound play.

IMMANUEL QUICKLEY GAME-WINNING TRIPLE. RAPTORS WIN A WILD ONE IN CHARLOTTE!! 🚨 @TISSOT BUZZER-BEATER 🚨

@TISSOT BUZZER-BEATER

Quickley finished with 21 points, four rebounds, and three assists. RJ Barrett led the scoring with 28 points on top of seven rebounds.

The Raptors improved to 23-15, bucking the early exit of Brandon Ingram due to a thumb injury. He sustained in the second quarter and did not return. He had six points, two assists, and three blocks in 11 minutes.

The Hornets, meanwhile, fell to 13-24, failing to sustain the momentum from their huge upset of the Oklahoma City Thunder in their previous assignment.

It was a tight battle all throughout. The Raptors had to claw back from a 1o-point deficit in the fourth quarter, with Quickley, Barrett, and Sandro Mamukelashvili leading the charge. They took the driver's seat with 6:12 left after Barrett's three-pointer off Quickley's assist. Barrett scattered 14 points in the final period.

The Hornets, however, refused to budge, with Ball and Collin Sexton stepping up in the clutch.

But alas, Toronto still had the final laugh, winning its third straight game.