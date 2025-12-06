The Toronto Raptors have had a rough two days. Two days ago, Toronto lost in heartbreaking fashion to the Los Angeles Lakers after a Rui Hachimura game-winner. The day after that, the Raptrs had to play a back-to-back against the Charlotte Hornets. Toronto looked absolutely gassed in that game, losing to Charlotte 111-86.

The back-to-back was the icing on the cake of a brutal one-week stretch for the Raptors. Toronto had to play five games in seven games, an impossible task for any NBA team. They've won just one of those five games, playing two back-to-back games in that stretch. There's no doubt that the Raptors are running on fumes, but head coach Darko Rajaković said that his team needs to figure out how to push through this pain.

“Darko when asked if the team looked mentally/physically worn tonight after a long week: ‘Yes,'” Omar Osman reported. “‘5 games in 7 nights… Mentally, physically, we got to get away. We got to recharge very quickly on Sunday (vs. Boston)… The schedule is what it is, but we got to bounce back and find our energy levels back and compete.'”

The Raptors were dealt a short straw this week, having to face the Hornets twice, the Lakers, Knicks, and Trail Blazers. Of those games, Toronto only won one game, their matchup against the Trail Blazers. After starting off the season strong, the Raptors have fallen to third place in the East with a 15-9 record.

The good news for the Raptors is that the early record lead that they've built up during their hot start has paid off today. That being said, Toronto still has barely any time to rest. They get a day of rest before taking on the Celtics on Sunday. Can Toronto find another gear in them to eke out a win?