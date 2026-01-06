During the Jan. 5, 2026, episode of WWE Monday Night RAW and Stranger Things collaboration, the promotion unveiled Eminem's 2020 popular hit song, “Godzilla,” as their new theme song. The Stamford-based promotion has now replaced Travis Scott's “4×4” with “Godzilla” feat. Juice WRLD as the official theme song for WWE RAW.

The change took place during the Jan. 5 edition of RAW from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, while celebrating RAW's first anniversary on Netflix. The brand new change marked Eminem's return to WWE after his song “Legacy” served as one of the official themes for WrestleMania 30 in 2014. “Legacy” was featured while promoting the John Cena vs. Bray Wyatt match.

The track “Godzilla” includes direct wrestling references, with lyrics mentioning Bobby “The Brain” Heenan and WrestleMania. Apart from serving as the current theme song for WWE RAW, it also holds the record for Eminem's fastest verse, with the rapper delivering 224 words in 31 seconds.

“Godzilla” was released in January 2020 as a track on Eminem's Music to Be Murdered By album and features a posthumous chorus by Juice WRLD, who passed away in December 2019. Following its release, the song experienced major success, entering the top three of the Billboard Hot 100 in the United States, as well as attaining the number one position in Ireland and the UK.

Previously, Scott's “4×4” became RAW's theme after WWE's Netflix debut on Jan. 6, 2025, after Scott personally appeared on the show. He was also previously involved in the 2025 Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania 41, where he helped Cena win his 17th world championship. However, his involvement and storylines were soon dropped.