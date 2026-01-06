Justin Sourdif is quickly becoming a fan favorite for the Washington Capitals. It took a while for the former third-round pick of the Florida Panthers to find a place in the NHL, but now that he has, it doesn't look like he plans to give it up. While Alex Ovechkin is still stealing headlines with his record-breaking career, it's players like Sourdif who will finally get the Capitals back over the hump after some recent playoff shortcomings.

Sourdif had the best game of his NHL career, and maybe his life, on Monday night in the Capitals' 7-4 win over the Anaheim Ducks. He recorded three goals and two assists in the victory, earning the game's first star. The breakout night gave him nine points in his last four games and further cemented his place in the Capitals' lineup.

That's a first career hatty for Justin Sourdif! 🧢 pic.twitter.com/KGEmYG1sP8 — NHL (@NHL) January 6, 2026 Expand Tweet

Sourdif is trying to keep it humble after all his success in the past week, but he had to reflect on it post-game with an eye-opening comment via NHL.com reporter Harvey Valentine.

“I can't even remember,” Sourdif said of recording five points in a game previously. “I don't even know if I had a five-point night in junior, so it might have been a while ago. I think midget maybe when I was 15. It's been a while, but it was pretty cool.”

Fans always love to see an underdog story, and there may be no bigger underdog this season than Sourdif. After playing just four NHL games in three professional seasons with the Panthers, Justin Sourdif is now paving his own path on a new team and doesn't plan on relinquishing his spot.