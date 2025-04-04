Toronto Raptors guard Gradey Dick hasn't played since early March due to a knee injury and with the organization well out of contention for the Play-In Tournament, they're shutting down the second-year standout.

Via Josh Lewenberg:

“The Raptors are shutting Gradey Dick down for the rest of the season. He’s been out for a month with a knee injury and is still recovering. He’ll finish his sophomore season averaging 14.4 points (up from 8.5 as a rookie) on 41% FG & 35% 3P (down from 37%) in 54 games, all starts.”

Dick had a very solid 2024-25 season, as Lewenberg alluded to. With the Raptors heading into a rebuild, the Kansas product stepped into a starting role and absolutely flourished, averaging 14.4 PPG while shooting 35% from three-point land. Dick had one of the highest usage rates on the roster at 21.2%.

The 21-year-old suffered the injury on March 2 against the Orlando Magic after playing just 16 minutes. It's a bone bruise, which can take quite a while to heal. There are also just five games left in the campaign. This decision from the Raptors doesn't come as a surprise. At this point, Dick should heal up and prepare for Year 3 where he'll be looking to take another step.

While Toronto is going to finish towards the bottom of the Eastern Conference, there's promise for the future. Brandon Ingram hasn't played at all since being acquired from the New Orleans Pelicans at the trade deadline, and while he's expected to practice next week, it's unlikely Ingram suits up before the season comes to a close. That being said, he's a fantastic player and will be a franchise pillar for years to come.

Around him, you have players like Dick, Immanuel Quickley, RJ Barrett, and of course, Scottie Barnes. Maybe the Raptors aren't going to be a title contender anytime soon, but they could definitely be a Play-In team and perhaps even a top six seed in 2025-26 if all their main pieces stay healthy.