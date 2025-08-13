With the season opener just a couple of weeks away, there are plenty of questions surrounding the Florida football program. The team's number 15 ranking in the first AP poll of 2025 has built up the hype around the Gators even more. However, the man at the center of that hype, quarterback DJ Lagway, still has some health concerns as the Florida football team gets closer to their opener against Long Island University. However, good news is on the horizon for Lagway, as On3's Pete Nakos reported that Lagway “will be ready” for Week 1.

“But with Week 1 on the horizon — Long Island visits The Swamp on Aug. 30 — Lagway’s status for the season opener is a key question,” wrote Nakos on Wednesday. “A source emphasized to On3 on Wednesday that the quarterback “will be ready” for Week 1. But will Billy Napier hold Lagway out of the Week 1 FCS matchup to give him another week to get healthy? “I think he’s doing great,” Napier said Monday. “I think he’s on schedule; he’s executing our plan. … He had a great day. Think he had his best day today.”

While it's encouraging to hear that Lagway will be ready to go Week 1, if the game is a blowout, Napier and the coaching staff should pull him out early. The following week's matchup against the South Florida Bulls will be a good early season test for the sophomore signal caller, as Week 3 will see the Florida football team travel to LSU to open their 2025 SEC slate. So, is it even worth playing Lagway Week 1? Or should he continue to rest and heal up before playing the Bulls?

Florida football needs DJ Lagway at 100 percent

It's a genuine question to ask. Behind Lagway is graduate transfer Harrison Bailey, who has plenty of experience from his time at Stanford. The number two quarterback can play the majority of the opener, even if Lagway does start. Or Bailey could start, then give way to another quarterback on the roster, like Aidan Warner.

In any case, the Florida football program needs Lagway in top shape. If he's not, their odds of beating other potential top SEC opponents like LSU drop dramatically. If Lagway stays healthy and on the field, he should only get better with time. It was apparent last season that he only improved as the season progressed. What will Napier and the Gators staff decide to do with their star quarterback? Week 1 will be here before they know it.