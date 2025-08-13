It's been almost two years since the NCAA opened up its investigation on the Michigan football team for illegal in-person scouting. We still don't know what the punishment will be for the Wolverines, but it sounds like the official NCAA ruling will be public soon. A lot of rumors are floating around regarding when the ruling will go down and what the punishment will be, and it sounds like Sherrone Moore and Michigan could hear this week.

Rival fans have fantasized about the “hammer” dropping on the Michigan football program for the last couple of years, so it will be interesting to see what the punishment is. Those fans might be upset as it sounds like it probably won't be too extreme.

“In speaking with our colleagues close to it, both on the local and national level, they all say the same thing — they expect a short suspension for head coach Sherrone Moore, a large fine, show causes for [Jim] Harbaugh and [Connor] Stalions, maybe some recruiting restrictions … all things we’ve reported we expect,” a report from On3 states. “In fact, nobody credible has suggested it will be anything other than that, frankly.”

College football fans that reside in East Lansing and Columbus are hoping for vacated wins and postseason bans, but it doesn't sound like either of those things will happen.

“There have been rumblings in the last 24 hours that it’s headed this way,” the report continued. “There’s essentially been a gag order since the June meeting in front of the Committee on Infractions, so people have been extremely tight on sharing information … as they should be. We do know (for a fact) some who would be in the know at Michigan didn’t expect postseason bans, vacated wins, or any of that — again, as we, the national media and others have said — and to think they don’t have connections at the NCAA (they do) is naïve.”

Sherrone Moore is already set to serve a two-game self-imposed suspension early in the 2025 season. It's hard to imagine the NCAA not adding on some more games to that, so it will be interesting to see which games Moore misses. The self-imposed suspension is for weeks three and four when the Wolverines host Central Michigan and travel to Nebraska. Michigan plays on the road against #18 Oklahoma in Week 2, and that is where Moore played college football. That is a game that he wants to coach in for a lot of reasons, but the NCAA could suspend him for it.

It sounds like the Michigan football team will receive its sign-stealing punishment soon, so keep an eye on the news in the coming days. While the rumblings sound positive for the Wolverines, there is nothing official. The punishment could be more extreme than what some of these rumors state.