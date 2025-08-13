The Toronto Blue Jays are hanging on to the American League East lead, powering through some tough injuries. They have not had Anthony Santander in months, and trade-deadline acquisition Shane Bieber has not pitched yet. But the Blue Jays are getting a big reinforcement, with George Springer clearing concussion protocol and starting his rehab assignment soon.

“George Springer has been cleared by MLB to return to play. Plan is for him to head to Buffalo, play there tomorrow possibly at DH and progress towards an MLB return,” Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet reported.

Springer has been a big part of the Blue Jays' rise this season. In 101 games, he has 18 homers, 57 RBI, and an .889 OPS. Compare that to last year, where he hit 19 homers with a .674 OPS in 145 games. He is in the fifth year of a six-year deal he signed before the 2021 season, and this is among his best seasons north of the border.

While the Blue Jays have dealt with a ton of injuries, they have run past the Yankees and Red Sox in the division. Springer last played on July 28, suffering a concussion on a hit-by-pitch. Toronto has been solid without him, with a 7-4 record.

The Blue Jays have gotten great performances from Vladimir Guerrero Jr and Bo Bichette, as expected. But Addison Barger and Ernie Clement have emerged as important pieces in their lineup. Some solid starts from Max Scherzer and a great season from Eric Lauer have stabilized their rotation. Springer has been vital to their success this year, and should be coming back soon.

Blue Jays fans now await the rehab assignment announcement for Santander, who was their prize free-agent acquisition. They saw dreadful results from the former Orioles slugger before the injury, and await his return from a shoulder injury. Could Springer and Santander return to lift the Blue Jays to a division title?