The Dallas Cowboys contract standoff between Micah Parsons and Jerry Jones took a new turn. Wednesday's news escalated the tensions between owner/general manager and All-Pro defender.

Jones addressed the matter some more via Jon Machota of The Athletic. The longtime leader of the Cowboys captured more attention off his words.

“I don't know if we necessarily have had talks with him. But we've had a game coming, and he's under contract,” Jones said smiling.

Jones didn't stop there when attempting to elaborate further on Parsons' situation.

“We might or might not talk. The rest gets into what we do every day,” Jones said via Todd Archer of ESPN.

Micah Parsons' Cowboys situation with Jerry Jones stretching to preseason

Fans started to rip Jones following his words. Painting the picture that Parsons should be content on his rookie deal. Despite Parsons asking for an extension.

Parsons already watched his pass rushing peers earn extensions — Nick Bosa, Myles Garrett and recently T.J. Watt. The Cowboys' star defender started off August by asking for a trade.

He's drawing new supporters including Jalen Ramsey — who shares the same agent. Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl winner Chris Jones is chiming in too. Believing Parsons wants to stay in Dallas. Rookie and fellow Penn State star Abdul Carter is throwing his support. Even Cowboys legend Michael Irvin called for the franchise to hand him a historic deal.

Meanwhile, how vocal has Parsons become? Machota shared this big update from the mouth of the star pass rusher.

“My mouth is closed,” Parsons said, implying he's got nothing else to say on the matter.

Sounds like Parsons and Jones have little movement on the ongoing extension talks. It's now stretched into the NFL Preseason. Parsons already missed the Cowboys' joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams on Aug. 5. Then saw his team lose 31-21 at SoFi Stadium to L.A. Dallas is now 22 days away from opening the season with the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.