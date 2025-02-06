The Toronto Raptors made a deal a night before the trade deadline, acquiring Brandon Ingram from the New Orleans Pelicans. Ingram has been in trade rumors since the offseason, and now he finds a new home with the Raptors, who now have a solid roster of young players. With the latest acquisition, Jeff Teague thinks that the Raptors could perfectly match up with the Boston Celtics.

“They’re actually building a nice little team to kind of battle with Boston,” Teague said on the Club 520 podcast. “Now hear me out, they’re not good as Boston at all, but they’re getting wings and that’s what wins in the NBA. Look at Boston, they just play all Wings, they don’t have a traditional Point Guard at all. Derrick White isn’t a traditional Point Guard, Jrue Holiday, he’s basically a wing at this point. That’s kind of like what the Raptors are doing. They’ve got RJ Barrett, they’ve got Scottie Barnes, and now Brandon Ingram, three wings.”

Teague has a point about the kind of players that the Raptors have on their team, but they have a long way to go to get to the Celtics' level. For now, it's uncertain what the Raptors are trying to do when it comes to either trying to win or looking to be in contention for a good draft pick. With trading for Ingram, all signs point to them looking to be competitive this season and in the future if he signs an extension.

Brandon Ingram traded to the Raptors

The Hawks and the Raptors were the two teams that were in the running for Brandon Ingram, and the Raptors came out on top. They sent out Bruce Brown, Kelly Olynyk, and two draft picks, which was probably the best offer that the Pelicans could have gotten for him.

Ingram has shown throughout his career that he can be a go-to scorer, but injuries have slowed him down this season. There have also been some questions about Ingram's level of commitment on the floor, but when he's locked in, he can be one of the best on the floor.

At a point this season, the Raptors looked like they were in a prime position to be in the sweepstakes for Cooper Flagg, but they've been winning a few games over the past few weeks. With Ingram now in the fold, there's a good chance they won't be in the Flagg sweepstakes, and they could try to make a run for the Play-In Tournament.