It has been a magical season for the New England Patriots, and their return to the top of the NFL. New England has been led by head coach Mike Vrabel, a former Patriots player who has helped the team get back to the top of the league. They also have a quarterback in Drake Maye, who has taken a giant step in his development and is playing like a potential MVP.

Senior New England Patriots writer Chad Graff for “The Athletic” wrote about how Drake Maye has evolved this season. Maye's consistency is why he is an MVP candidate. Maye had a solid game against the Giants on Monday Night Football in early December, and the way he played even got one former general manager to text Graff that it was Brady-like.

Graff painted the picture by saying, “It was the fifth offensive snap of the game against the New York Giants, and the Patriots had called a play Maye had watched Tom Brady run countless times. Brady once estimated he threw for 7,000 career yards on this play alone. HOSS Z-juke. A Josh McDaniels staple.”

“When Maye got the snap, he looked to his left, pretending he was going to throw it there, just to get the defense to move, Graff continued. “Then he hit Stefon Diggs on the right, on the same route Julian Edelman and Wes Welker used to run, for 13 yards.”

The moment was a microcosm of Maye's growth and how the Patriots went from 4-13 to 14-3. The calmness of Maye behind the center is what got that general manager to say that he is playing like Tom Brady.

Mike Vrabel, the first-year coach in New England, has used a combination of caring, attitude, and “aggressive honesty” in leading New England back to the playoffs.

Maye finished the regular season with 4,394 passing yards, 31 passing touchdowns, and eight interceptions with a 72% completion percentage. Now, with the top seed in the AFC playoffs, Maye, Vrabel, and the rest of the Patriots have a chance to prove they are for real as contenders.