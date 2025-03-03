The Toronto Raptors' 2019 NBA title remains unique in the record books of NBA history. This is especially the case for former player Terrence Ross.

Ross took part in an interview with SportNet's Savanna Hamilton on Sunday during the Raptors' game against the Orlando Magic. He played the first 363 games of his career with the franchise, averaging 9.5 points and 2.6 rebounds per game. Toronto traded him to the Orlando Magic during the 2016-17 season.

Even though he wasn't on the squad when Toronto won the title, he still holds positive emotions due to the memories he made with them.

“It was sweet when they won the championship because I felt like I was still a little bit part of the team,” Ross said.

Why Toronto Raptors' 2019 NBA title remains special

The beauty behind Terrence Ross' sentiments towards the Raptors' title run is he faced them in the 2019 playoffs.

As a member of the Orlando Magic, Ross played in all five games of the first-round series. He came off the bench, playing 29.2 minutes per contest. He had numbers of 13.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 1.2 steals on 37% shooting from the field and 34.3% from beyond the arc.

The Magic stunned the Raptors on their home court in Game 1, winning 104-101. However, the latter bounced back by taking the next four games to advance to the East Semis. And the rest is history. They beat the Philadelphia 76ers, Milwaukee Bucks and Golden State Warriors on their way to their first title in franchise history.

Kawhi Leonard, Kyle Lowry, Serge Ibaka, Marc Gasol, and Danny Green among others played big roles in making history for Raptors fans. As it stands in present day, they remain one of the most unique championship teams of the modern era.