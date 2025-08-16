Paige Bueckers has been an absolute revelation in the WNBA this season. One of the most hyped up prospects to enter the W, the Dallas Wings rookie wasted no time making a name for herself. Bueckers is the runaway favorite to win Rookie of the Year this season, thanks in large part to her record-breaking performances.

Despite the individual success, Bueckers seems to be focused on a much bigger goal: team success. The Wings rookie was recently asked about her achievements this year and whether she had reflected on those major milestones. Her response demonstrated great poise and maturity, indicating that she aspires to be a successful WNBA superstar.

“It's hard to reflect when you're in the middle of it because you're just so focused on what every day looks like for you,” Bueckers said, per ClutchPoints' Joey Mistretta. “As a team, it's never how many points are you going to score, it's how can we contribute to winning on any given night… For me, it's just all about how can I be the best teammate? How can I be the best leader? And how can we all contribute to winning?”

Against the Los Angeles Sparks, Bueckers recorded 29 points, five assists, and four rebounds. In doing that, the Wings rookie set two records. First, she became the fastest rookie to reach 500 points and 100 assists in her career. Additionally, she recorded her 146rd assist in the game, setting a new franchise record for most assists by a rookie.

Unfortunately, the Wings couldn't come away with the win. Despite going down by 13 points midway through the final quarter, Dallas launched a fiery comeback attempt. Unfortunately, that comeback fell short, as Kelsey Plum and the Sparks walked away with the win over the Wings.

The Wings now sport a 9-25 record. Despite Bueckers' stellar performances, the wins have not come as often as fans would like. Still, when you have a player of Bueckers' caliber, it's only a matter of time before success comes their way.