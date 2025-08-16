Aug 16, 2025 at 11:13 AM ET

The Dallas Mavericks are predicted to only slightly improve their 2024-25 record despite making upgrades. At the same time, Mavericks center Dereck Lively II underwent offseason surgery to clean up bone spurs in his right foot but is expected to recover fully before training camp, as per ESPN's Shams Charania. The Mavericks are counting on Lively to return healthy after the offseason surgery. It is a critical moment for the franchise.

Lively II is central to the Mavericks' plans. In particular, his presence gives Dallas defensive strength and a rolling rim protector. Since foot health is vital for his game, this surgery should help Dereck Lively II regain form quickly.

Last season, he blossomed. Lively offered energy on the boards and defensive disruption. Moreover, he was a dependable bailout for the team in clutch moments. As a result, his rhythm with the Mavericks’ stars is key.

To address the issue, the team treated those bone spurs as a proactive move. Reports stress it is a minor operation. Therefore, the expectation is zero delay once training camp opens. In fact, he already seems ahead of schedule.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks offseason has featured shifts. They added veterans and future talent while navigating Kyrie Irving’s uncertain status and integrating the No. 1 pick, Cooper Flagg. Even so, Lively remains a lynchpin. His health shapes their big picture.

Ultimately, fans know how quickly things shift in the NBA. One twist in recovery could tilt the season’s balance. Nevertheless, the tone from the locker room is optimistic. The Mavericks believe their young center will be fully ready when camp kicks off.

The outlook is brighter now. Optimism lies in having Lively’s athleticism back. The Mavericks will lean on him for paint protection. That facet could be the difference between a mediocre season and a solid stride forward.

In short, this Mavericks offseason surgery appears less like a red flag and more like a reset. The hope is straightforward: healthy, explosive, focused Dereck Lively II stepping onto the court at full strength for the Mavericks.