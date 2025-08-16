The Cleveland Browns have officially cleared rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel to start in Saturday’s Preseason Week 2 NFL matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, following days of uncertainty around his status. The latest injury update regarding Gabriel marks a key moment in the team's quarterback evaluation process as they navigate one of the thinnest depth charts in the league this preseason.

Gabriel, who strained his hamstring during a practice on August 2nd, missed the Browns’ preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers. He returned to limited practice sessions earlier this week and participated in joint workouts with the Eagles, appearing increasingly mobile and confident.

Heading into Saturday’s game, speculation surrounded whether Gabriel would be ready to take the field. Earlier in the day, TheLandOnDemand’s Tony Grossi posted to X (formerly known as Twitter) and noted that Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski still had not confirmed the rookie’s availability at the time.

“I’m told that even last night Kevin Stefanski wasnt 100% sure Dillon Gabriel (hamstring) would be able to play today. In the unlikely event he cant, Tyler Huntley would try to pitch a complete game.”

That decision has since been made. Gabriel will start, confirming Cleveland’s faith in the third-round pick as he prepares to make his NFL debut.

The timing of this clearance could not be more important. With Shedeur Sanders sidelined due to an oblique injury, Kenny Pickett nursing a hamstring strain, and Joe Flacco inactive for rest, the Browns quarterback depth has reached a breaking point. If the Oregon procut had not been available, Huntley would have been forced to take every snap in Saturday’s game — a scenario the team hoped to avoid.

The 24-year-old lefty enters the game with one of the most experienced resumes in the rookie class. Across six college seasons at UCF, Oklahoma, and Oregon, he threw for 18,722 yards and 155 touchdowns. His final season with the Ducks saw him post 3,857 yards and 30 scores while leading the Ducks to a College Football Playoff berth. His poise, quick reads, and ability to evade pressure make him an ideal fit for the Browns’ offensive scheme under Stefanski.

The upcoming Browns vs. Eagles contest offers Gabriel a critical opportunity to gain ground in Cleveland’s evolving quarterback competition. With Sanders unavailable and the regular season fast approaching, every preseason snap carries added weight. The coaching staff will closely evaluate the 2025 third-round pick's timing, decision-making, and command of the offense.

Even with Gabriel cleared to start, concerns around the overall health of the teams quarterback depth remain at large. A strong showing against Philly this afternoon could solidify his spot on the depth chart and help Cleveland gain clarity before final roster decisions.

As kickoff approaches, Gabriel will take the field for the first time in an NFL uniform, looking to validate the confidence the organization placed in him on draft night.