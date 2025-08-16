The Baltimore Orioles are trying to work their way back to the top of the American League East standings. Ahead of a game Saturday against the Houston Astros, the club is making a few roster moves. Baltimore is designating outfielder Greg Allen for assignment, per the team.

The Orioles are also selecting the contract of outfielder Dylan Beavers, from Triple-A Norfolk. He will wear the no. 12 for the club, when he makes his MLB debut. He is one of the club's most promising prospects in their farm system.

Allen was having a rough go of it in Baltimore. He was signed by the team in early August, but was hitless in 14 total at-bats. He appeared in seven games for the O's.

The journeyman has played previously for the Cleveland Guardians, Pittsburgh Pirates, San Diego Padres and New York Yankees. He is a lifetime .227 hitter with 68 career RBIs.

Baltimore is trying to salvage a very difficult season. After firing their former manager Brandon Hyde during the season, the club is now led by Tony Mansolino. Mansolino was formerly the third base coach for the club.

Mansolino has helped the team find some wins. Baltimore is 56-66 on the season, but still last in the AL East.

Orioles are hoping to end this season on a high note

Baltimore has done quite well under Mansolino. While the team is still not at a .500 record, the new manager has brought some respectability back to the franchise.

Orioles fans hope that Beavers can continue to bring that respectability. He was hitting quite well in Triple-A this season. He has 18 home runs and 51 runs batted in for Norfolk this season. He is hitting .304 this season in the minors.

The Orioles have won three games in a row. Baltimore and Houston play Saturday at 7:10 Eastern. Time will tell if Beavers gets to make his MLB debut in Saturday's game.