Rookies who didn't hear their name called in the NBA Draft still found a home Thursday. The Toronto Raptors opened their door to the reigning Atlantic Coast Conference Defensive Player of the Year. Even after taking Collin Murray-Boyles at No. 9 overall. 

ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania revealed which star from the ACC is heading to the Eastern Conference franchise.

“Louisville's Chucky Hepburn – the ACC Defensive Player of the Year – has agreed to a two-way NBA contract with the Toronto Raptors, sources tell ESPN,” Charania posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Two-way contracts allow incoming rookies to split time between their NBA team while also playing with its G-League affiliate. Players can play up to 50 regular season games while moving down to the G-League. They often help fill the 16th and 17th spot.

Hepburn will head toward the development route through the Raptors. All despite starring for Louisville basketball and one other power conference team.

ACC DPOY capable of filling Raptors need

The 22-year-old Hepburn brings extensive experience to Toronto.

He began his collegiate career with Wisconsin in the Big Ten. The 6-foot-2 Hepburn established himself as a defensive force in Madison. He earned Big Ten Defensive Team honors for 2024. But he became revered for hitting the game-winning basket against No. 8 Purdue with 1.5 seconds left. “The Chucky Special” became born as one of the first NIL deals for Badgers basketball.

Hepburn averaged 1.6 steals per game in establishing himself as a turnover machine. He later transferred to Louisville for one season.

But he rose up as a defensive force in the ACC. Hepburn grabbed an ACC-best 2.4 steals per game. He even added one more game-winner in the Cards uniform. Hepburn banked the buzzer-beating mid-range jumper in edging Stanford 75-73 in the ACC Tournament.

Hepburn has proven to hit winning shots when called upon. But he's coming more for defense.

Toronto ranked 24th overall on that side of the ball. They did rank 16th in steals. But Hepburn has a chance to force takeaways for the Raptors.

Hepburn adds to the past ACC representation here. RJ Barrett and Brandon Ingram are past conference stars from Duke. Scottie Barnes also played in the ACC for Florida State.