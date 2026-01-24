The Miami Heat visit the Utah Jazz on Saturday night. Lauri Markkanen is on the injury report alongside Jusuf Nurkic, with one player listed as questionable, and the other is doubtful. Markkanen is dealing with an illness and reconditioning, while Nurkic is dealing with an illness. Here's everything we know about Lauri Markkanen's injury and his playing status vs. the Heat.

Lauri Markkanen injury status vs. Heat

Given Lauri Markkanen is questionable on the injury report, there's a chance he will be suiting up against the Heat. Markkanen has been a fixure on the injury report these days. Markkanen last played in a 123-122 win against the Cavs on January 12.

The Jazz are 1-5 throughout their six-game stretch without Markkanen, including a 126-109 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday. Utah beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 127-122 on Tuesday.

Markkanen is having one of the best seasons of his career. He's averaging a career-best 27.9 points on 48.3% shooting, including 36.5% from deep, 7.2 rebounds, and 1.0 steals per game for the Jazz this season.

Ace Bailey (25 points) and Keyonte George (23 points) combined for 48 points in Thursday's loss to the Spurs. Perhaps Markkanen's return will return the Jazz to the winning column. The Jazz are 15-30 on the season, which is the third-worst record in the Western Conference standings.

Still, when it comes to the question is Lauri Markkanen is playing tonight vs. the Heat, the answer is maybe.

Jazz injury report

Walker Kessler — Out — Left shoulder injury recovery

Kevin Love — Out — Left knee contusion

Lauri Markkanen — Questionable — Return to competition reconditioning

Georges Niang — Out — Left foot; fourth metatarsal stress fracture

Jusuf Nurkic — Doubtful — Illness

Heat injury report

Tyler Herro — Out — Right costochondral; injury to the ribs

Jamie Jaquez Jr. — Available — Left knee sprain

Pelle Larsson — Probable — Left 3rd mallet finger

Davion Mitchell — Questionable — Left shoulder sprain

Norman Powell — Questionable — Lower back tightness

Kel'el Ware — Out — Right hamstring