The Utah Jazz may be without one of their leading playmakers Wednesday night as guard Keyonte George is listed as questionable ahead of their matchup against the New York Knicks.

The Jazz (20-45) host the Knicks (41-25) at 6:00 p.m. PT as Utah prepares to conclude its current homestand. According to the team’s injury report released Wednesday morning, George is dealing with an illness that could affect his availability.

George last appeared Monday in Utah’s 119-116 victory over the Golden State Warriors. The 22-year-old guard finished with 15 points and two assists in 24 minutes while shooting 6-for-15 from the field and 1-for-5 from three-point range. He also converted both of his free-throw attempts during the win, which helped the Jazz secure a narrow victory over Golden State.

Now in his third NBA season, George has taken a significant step forward offensively and has emerged as a centerpiece of Utah’s backcourt. Through 53 games, he is averaging a career-high 23.8 points, 6.2 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 45.5 percent from the field, 37 percent from three-point range and 89.1 percent from the free-throw line. He is also averaging 33.3 minutes per game as the Jazz continue to rely heavily on his scoring and playmaking.

Utah’s injury report includes several additional absences beyond George’s questionable status. Blake Hinson is listed as out while assigned to the G League on a two-way contract. Jaren Jackson Jr. is out as he continues recovery from a left knee injury. Walker Kessler will also miss the game due to left shoulder injury recovery.

John Konchar remains out with left calf soreness, while Lauri Markkanen is sidelined with a right hip impingement. Jusuf Nurkic is also unavailable as he recovers from a nose injury.

The Knicks enter Wednesday’s contest with a 41-25 record but are currently looking to snap a two-game losing streak. New York recently dropped back-to-back games against both Los Angeles teams, falling to the Lakers and Clippers during its West Coast trip.

Utah will attempt to build on its recent momentum following the win over Golden State, though George’s potential absence could significantly impact the team’s offensive rhythm against a Knicks squad that ranks among the Eastern Conference’s top teams.

Following Wednesday’s matchup, the Jazz will head out on the road for a three-game trip beginning Friday night against the Portland Trail Blazers. Portland enters that contest with a 31-35 record as both teams continue navigating the final stretch of the regular season.