As the Texas Rangers will start Nathan Eovaldi on Opening Day, the decision was made over other pitchers like Jacob deGrom and MacKenzie Gore, leading some to be surprised. With the Rangers preparing in spring training for the 2026 season, manager Skip Schumaker would give insight into the decision to start Eovaldi on Opening Day.

While Texas looks to get back to the promised land after winning the World Series in 2024 and not making the playoffs the year after, 2026 is looking to be a year they'd like to make some noise. For Schumaker, he would go as far as to say that Eovaldi starting Opening Day was a “pretty easy decision.”

“With the leadership [Eovaldi] provides and the standards that he set,” Schumaker said, according to MLB.com. “I know you could probably make an argument for all three of those guys with Evo, deGrom, and [MacKenzie] Gore. So I shouldn't say it's an easy decision, but it does line up for another guy to have the home opener start, which I think is important as well. They both deserve one of those, so this was a no-brainer for me to give each of them that opportunity.”

Rangers' Nathan Eovaldi on getting the Opening Day nod

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Though the Rangers' decision by Schumaker to go with Eovaldi could be shocking with deGrom and Gore on the roster, the manager would also emphasize how crucial it is to start the home opener after. However, Eovaldi's last season was impressive, recording a 1.73 ERA to go along with 129 strikeouts and an 11-3 record in 22 starts.

“I think they're all very special,” Eovaldi said. “Whether it's the first [Opening Day] or this one, I take a lot of honor and pride in going out there and being able to represent the Rangers on Opening Day. … It’s my responsibility to go out there and have a strong quality start and set the tone for the season.”

At any rate, Texas's starting rotation with Eovaldi, deGrom, and Gore looks to be dangerous in 2026, as Opening Day for the Rangers is on Thursday, March 26, against the Philadelphia Phillies.