Fans who were already skeptical about Ace Bailey were given more potential ammunition after the Utah Jazz rookie struggled in his NBA Summer League debut. However, like all great players, Bailey bounced back with authority in his second act.

Bailey struggled in his unofficial debut, posting just eight points on 3-for-15 shooting. His second game against the Philadelphia 76ers was much better, ending with 18 points, seven rebounds and three assists on 7-for-14 from the floor. His performance included several highlight-reel finishes at the rim.

No. 5 pick Ace Bailey was impressive in the @utahjazz Salt Lake City Summer League W 🙌 18 PTS

7 REB

3 AST

pic.twitter.com/AYYuqJcZ75 — NBA (@NBA) July 8, 2025

Bailey's highlights included two putbacks off of his four offensive rebounds and an impressive 3-for-5 shooting from deep. The commentary team and fans in attendance were repeatedly in awe of his high release point and quick shooting motion.

Bailey's 18 points tied second-year forward Cody Williams for the second-most on the team. The Jazz rode the hot hand of second-year guard Brice Sensabaugh, who led all scores with 37 points. Utah's all-around offensive effort led to a narrow 112-111 win over the experienced Memphis Grizzlies team. They improved to 2-0 in the Salt Lake City NBA Summer League with one game remaining.

Jazz, Ace Bailey close out Utah Summer League against Thunder

The Jazz have one final game of the three-day Utah Summer League held in their own city. Following wins over the Grizzlies and 76ers, Utah has one final exhibition in front of its fans against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Summer League coaches tend to rest many star players on back-to-back games in Salt Lake City, leaving Bailey's status uncertain for the Tuesday night matchup.

The Thunder's Summer League roster features returning second-year players Ajay Mitchell and Branden Carlson, along with rookies Nikola Topic, Brooks Barnhizer and Chris Youngblood. The team's 2025 first-round pick, Thomas Sorber, is notably not participating, but all eyes are on Topic, the No. 12 overall selection in 2024. Topic missed the entire 2024-2025 season with a torn ACL, making the 2025 Summer League his unofficial NBA debut.

After the Utah Summer League concludes, the inclusive teams receive one day off before participating in the wide-scale 2k25 Summer League in Las Vegas. Only four teams compete in the Utah Summer League, but all 30 teams are represented in the Las Vegas Summer League.