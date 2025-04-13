The Utah Jazz endured the most difficult of seasons. After dropping their season finale to the Minnesota Timberwolves by a 116-105 margin, they clinched having the worst record in the NBA. The Jazz finished the season with a 17-65 record, one game worse than the Washington Wizards who closed the year with an 18-64 record.

The Jazz got a huge assist in their pursuit of the No. 1 pick from the Wizards. Washington won its season finale as the Wizards picked up a 119-118 victory over the Miami Heat in the season finale. Bub Carrington hit the winning shot for Washington as time expired.

Having the worst record in the league does not assure the Jazz of having the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft. But it will give them a solid chance to win the NBA Draft lottery. If they can take advantage of that position, the Jazz will be in a position to draft Cooper Flagg of Duke. The Blue Devil freshman is the consensus No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

There are a number of players the Jazz could be interested in the upcoming draft. Certainly Flagg is the top option because of the skills he brings to his multi-faceted game. However, if the Jazz don't get the top pick in the draft, the players that will receive strong consideration include Derik Queen of Maryland, V.J. Edgecombe of Baylor, Tre Johnson of Texas and Kon Knueppel of Duke.

Jazz head coach Will Hardy could use a brilliant player like Flagg

Whether the Jazz win the draft lottery or not — that event will be held May 25 in Chicago — the franchise will get a quality player who will be able to help the team in the future.

However, if that player is Flagg, it could have a dramatic impact on the future of the team. Flagg had wonderful numbers during his freshman season at Duke as he averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per game. While those numbers are tremendous, his ability to see the court and make the correct decision with the ball seemed to enhance his Duke teammates throughout the season.

Flagg and his Duke teammates suffered a painful last-second defeat in the national semifinals of the NCAA Tournament, and that 70-67 loss shocked the college basketball world. Flagg missed a late shot that could have given Duke a late lead.

While some observers blamed Flagg and questioned his ability to come through in the clutch, it seems clear that he is the No. 1 player available to the team that ends up with the No. 1 pick in the draft.