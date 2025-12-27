Keyonte George called game for the Utah Jazz. In a tight showdown with the Detroit Pistons, the Jazz guard rose into the lane and drilled a soft floater with 2.1 seconds left, putting Utah on top and forcing Detroit into a final possession. The Pistons immediately called timeout to set up the last play. Cade Cunningham, who earlier posterized Lauri Markkanen with a powerful dunk, got the final look and pulled up for a game-winning three.

The shot missed, and the buzzer followed as Utah secured a 131-129 win and snapped Detroit’s three-game winning streak. No extra celebration 2details. Just a decisive clutch bucket and one last miss to end it. The Pistons battled all night, but the final moment belonged to Keyonte George and the Jazz.

