The Detroit Pistons arrived in Delta Center with momentum, and Cade Cunningham brought it straight to the rim. The Pistons opened with pace and confidence in this Utah Jazz matchup, and Cunningham delivered a highlight of the night in the first half. After an inbound, he advanced the ball quickly, shifted past defenders, and attacked the lane in stride. From beyond the restricted area, he rose with his left hand and hammered a dunk over Lauri Markkanen, who stepped in to contest and was posterized at the summit.

CADE CUNNINGHAM THROWS IT DOWN WITH AUTHORITY 😤 pic.twitter.com/DwBfIeFiJA — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

The slam capped a 9–2 Pistons run and forced an immediate Jazz timeout as the arena buzzed. At halftime, the Pistons led 68–67, with Cade Cunningham’s dunk defining the energy of the first half.

Statement play on the road for the Pistons

Article Continues Below

Cade Cunningham’s finish was power, but it was also precision. He controlled pace, manipulated angles, and chose aggression at the exact moment Utah’s defense retreated a step too late. Markkanen’s challenge only increased the weight of the play. The Pistons star went straight at the Jazz All-Star and finished the dunk with his off hand, sending a clear message about confidence and control.

His season numbers tell the same story of growth. Through 27 games, Cunningham is averaging 26.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 9.4 assists per game while shooting 45.9 percent from the field, 32.1 percent from three, and 82.5 percent from the line. He is also adding 1.6 steals and 0.7 blocks per contest, carrying the offense while impacting possessions across the floor. The production matches the poise. The leap feels undeniable.

The Pistons entered on a three-game winning streak and carried that composure onto the road. Cunningham’s poster over Markkanen turned momentum into symbolism. If this is the level of force and control he keeps bringing, how high can the Pistons climb as their leader keeps raising the bar?