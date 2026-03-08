The Octagon usually provides enough fireworks on its own, but UFC 326 brought some serious NFL star power to T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night. Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow were spotted taking in the high-stakes action, adding some gridiron glamour to a night dominated by “Do Bronx.”

Nacua, known for his relentless energy on the football field, seemed to bring that same juice to the fights. The Pro Bowler appeared frequently on the broadcast, standing ringside and animatedly cheering on the fighters between rounds. Meanwhile, Burrow kept a lower profile but was seen enjoying the spectacle as two of the UFC's biggest legends went to war.

Puka Nacua and Joe Burrow are taking in UFC 326 ✅ pic.twitter.com/flLkBhUPYo — DraftKings (@DraftKings) March 8, 2026

The main event lived up to the hype, though not in the way fans expected. Charles Oliveira put on a masterclass in tactical evolution, defeating Max Holloway via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-45) to claim the BMF title.

While many anticipated a standing slugfest, Oliveira showcased a wrestling-heavy approach, securing five takedowns and controlling the pace against the former featherweight king. Holloway showed incredible heart and submission defense, but he couldn't find an answer for Oliveira’s overwhelming ground game.

Earlier in the night, the crowd witnessed some brutal finishes. Drew Dober added to his record for the most knockouts in lightweight history, stopping Michael Johnson with a massive left hand at 1:53 of the second round. In middleweight action, Gregory Rodrigues secured a “one-hitter-quitter” knockout against Brunno Ferreira just 1:47 into the first round.

With NFL superstars like Nacua and Burrow watching from the best seats in the house, UFC 326 proved to be one of the most significant events of 2026 so far. Oliveira now flies back to Brazil with the BMF belt, while the NFL’s brightest stars head back to their off-season routines with a few more highlights to talk about.