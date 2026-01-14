The Utah Jazz are coming off a big win against the Cleveland Cavaliers a few days ago, and they're looking to carry that momentum into their game against the Chicago Bulls. One of the big reasons for the win was Lauri Markkanen, who finished with 28 points and 12 rebounds, having an impact whenever the ball touched his hands.

Unfortunately, there's a chance that Markkanen could miss their game against the Bulls, as he's now listed on the injury report, according to Sarah Todd of the Deseret News.

“Lauri Markkanen now listed as questionable for tonight’s game in Chicago due to illness. Kevin Love is out (rest),” Todd wrote on Bluesky.

The Jazz have played a few games without Markkanen this season, so they know that it will next man up if he can't play.

It's been another year for the Jazz where they're leaning into the youth movement and developing the players on the team, and it has led to them being near the bottom of the standings again. There's no doubt that they have talented players on the roster, but they're all young and still learning the ins and outs of winning games.

That has made some believe that the Jazz could be sellers once again before the deadline, but if they want to speed up this process of winning, they actually need to be buyers.

Markkanen has been the one player who seems to be in trade rumors almost every season, but the Jazz have elected to keep him. If they want to start winning games sooner rather than later, the best thing is to keep your best player, and put pieces around him to succeed.

It looks like the Jazz have something special in Keyonte George, and Ace Bailey still has some time to develop into the player they expect him to be.