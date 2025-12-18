Trade rumors continue to swirl around the Utah Jazz. The speculation comes even with Walker Kessler set to miss the rest of the season due to a shoulder injury. From the sounds of it, the injury isn't keeping the Indiana Pacers away, as it sounds like the franchise is still reaching out to Utah about a potential deal.

Although that may be the case, rumors suggest that the Jazz are turning down offers the Pacers are making, according to NBA Insider Marc Stein. It's said that Indiana is trying to find a solid center to pair with point guard Tyrese Haliburton once he eventually returns from injury next year. But Utah seemingly wants to keep the 24-year-old big man on its roster.

“Kessler will be a restricted free agent in the summer, and the Jazz continue to signal that they hope to re-sign him after first capitalizing on their projected salary cap space in the offseason… despite the fact that the sides' negotiations on a rookie scale contract extension before the Oct. 20 deadline for such deals were marked by a significant gulf. Yet, the repeated signals emanating from Salt Lake City indicate that Utah wants to keep Kessler have not stopped Indiana from expressing trade interest in the promising big man.”

The first time the Jazz have turned down trade offers for Walker Kessler, per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. Utah reportedly turned down an offer from the Los Angeles Lakers in the past for Kessler. So, the front office seems keen on the idea of keeping him on the roster for the long haul.

Article Continues Below

“It’s worth noting that Utah rejected significant trade interest from the Los Angeles Lakers for Kessler in the past before the Lakers offered a similarly hefty trade package for Mark Williams, which was ultimately rescinded.”

The fourth-year center sustained a torn labrum in his shoulder after just five games played this season. In those contests, Walker Kessler was averaging 14.4 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 70.3% from the floor and 75.0% from the three-point line.

Walker Kessler is in the final year of his rookie contract and is set to hit free agency as a restricted free agent. That means the Jazz will have the privilege of matching any potential offers Kessler receives during free agency.