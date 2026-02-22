The Houston Rockets are grappling with a significant identity crisis after several frustrating losses to teams they were expected to beat. This struggle has sparked a debate about the team's floor leadership, with many fans and analysts calling for Reed Sheppard to be inserted into the starting lineup. Proponents of the move argue that the Rockets lack a traditional floor general to organize their offense in high-pressure moments. However, head coach Ime Udoka has been firm in his refusal to bench Amen Thompson in favor of the rookie.

Udoka clarified that such a seismic shift isn't on the horizon, primarily because the team prioritizes a stout defensive identity. While Thompson is regarded as one of the league's premier defenders, Sheppard still has significant strides to make on that end of the floor to justify a starting role in Udoka’s system.

This lack of late-game organization was on full display during a narrow 108-106 defeat against the Knicks, where even a 30-point effort from Kevin Durant wasn't enough to secure a victory. The collapse highlighted the very inconsistencies that have plagued Houston all year.

Following the game, Udoka expressed his frustration with the backcourt's execution. According to Kelly Iko on X, the head coach noted that the ball stopped moving as the team leaned too heavily on isolation play.

Udoka remarked that it was a familiar story of losing games in this fashion and stated, “Ball stopped moving, started isolating too much. Same story — we've lost too many games like this. I'm telling Amen and Reed to be more demonstrative and get us into our sets; it's not the time to freestyle. Turnovers hurt, but bad offense is just as bad.”

The pressure on these young guards has only intensified after the Rockets decided to stand pat at the trade deadline. Despite visible gaps in perimeter shooting, the front office has essentially tasked its current roster with fixing these issues internally. This puts a massive spotlight on Reed Sheppard, who is currently enduring a difficult shooting stretch.

If the Rockets truly want to stop the freestyling that Udoka criticized, they will need to find a balance between developing their young shooters and ensuring they are on the floor when the game is on the line.