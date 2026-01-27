Lauri Markkanen obtained positive news about his injury recovery going into the Utah Jazz's upcoming matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Markkanen is going through the ninth season of his NBA career, his fourth with the Jazz. He has shined as one of the team's best players, showcasing prowess with his shooting and rebounding skillset.

However, the star forward has been absent from Utah's rotation for the last two weeks. He had an injury as an illness followed him, keeping him out of the squad's last seven games. Despite the recent obstacles, he finally took a turn in the right direction with his availability for the next contest, per reporter Andy Larsen.

“Lauri Markkanen practiced today and is expected to return in tomorrow's game against LAC,” Larsen wrote.

What's next for Lauri Markkanen, Jazz

It is great news for the Jazz to have Lauri Markkanen back in the rotation as they prepare for the showdown against the Clippers.

Markkanen is enjoying the best scoring campaign of his career with Utah in Year 4. He is averaging 27.9 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and one steal per game throughout 33 appearances. He is shooting 48.3% from the field, including 36.5% from beyond the arc, and 88.4% from the free-throw line.

Utah has a 15-31 record on the season, holding the 13th spot in the Western Conference standings. They are above the Sacramento Kings by 3.5 games and New Orleans Pelicans by four games while trailing the Dallas Mavericks by four games and Memphis Grizzlies by 4.5 games.

The Jazz are halfway through a six-game homestand as they gear up for the fourth and fifth matchups of that slate. After their game against the Clippers on Jan. 27 at 10 p.m. ET, they host the Golden State Warriors on Jan. 28 at 9 p.m. ET.