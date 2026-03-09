On Sunday night, the San Antonio Spurs delivered a beatdown towards the Houston Rockets, taking a 145-120 victory courtesy of a stellar offensive night from the entire team. They shot over 50 percent overall on the night, and they were so unstoppable, making 21 of their 40 three-point attempts to keep the Rockets at bay for most of the night.

During the game, one moment caught the eye of many. Fans caught Amen Thompson face-guarding Stephon Castle even as the Spurs sophomore went towards his head coach Mitch Johnson to heed some advice.

Others would be protective of their privacy when talking to their head coach. Castle wasn't. After all, the Spurs guard believes that even if the Rockets know what their strategies are, they wouldn't be able to do anything to combat them anyway.

“I went over there and talked to (coach) about what I needed to talk about. It doesn’t really matter if the other team knows what we’re about to do or they know our play. I don’t think they were going to stop it, so it didn’t really matter,” Castle said, per Jared Weiss of The Athletic.

Steph Castle: “I went over there and talked to (Johnson) about what I needed to talk about. It doesn’t really matter if the other team knows what we’re about to do or they know our play. I don’t think they were going to stop it, so it didn’t really matter.” https://t.co/j1SVupuhzl — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) March 9, 2026

Now that is a stone-cold response that shows just how confident the Spurs are — and why they showed on Sunday that they're leagues beyond the Rockets as a contending team.

Article Continues Below

The Victor Wembanyama effect is in full display for the Spurs

It's become even more apparent in recent years that teams take after the identity of their best player. For the Spurs, Victor Wembanyama is bringing unabashed confidence every single night, and there is not a single man whom Wembanyama fears in the NBA.

This young Spurs team, owner of the second-best record in the NBA at 47-17, carries itself with so much swagger that it should not come as a surprise at all if they even end up winning it all this year.