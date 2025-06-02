The Utah Jazz are going into the offseason trying to see how they can improve their roster, and it looks like they'll be doing it with a familiar face to Danny Ainge, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

“The Utah Jazz are hiring Boston Celtics assistant general manager Austin Ainge as the franchise's president of basketball operations, sources tell me and Tim Bontemps. Ainge has spent the past 14 years working in Boston's front office, including the last six in his current role,” Charania wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

It seems like Austin has the experience to help a front office, and it'll be interesting to see what he does with the Jazz.

Austin joined the Celtics in 2009 and served as the head coach of the G League affiliate Maine Red Claws. In 2011, he joined the front office and became the director of player personnel.

Article Continues Below

Danny left the Celtics in 2021 and became the Jazz's CEO of basketball operations and has been carrying that load since. Now, Danny gets to reunite with his son, and the hope is that they can turn the franchise around after another down season for them last year.

The Jazz finished with a 17-65 record, which was the worst in the league. Despite having the worst record, they received the No. 5 pick in the NBA Draft, and it's uncertain who they have their eyes on.

As far as who is already on the roster, Lauri Markkanen is the star on the team, but from there, it's a lot of young talent on the team that hasn't won at a high level. It's obvious the Jazz are going through a rebuild right now, but there doesn't seem to be a clear vision on what they want the team to look like. Hopefully, their first-round pick this offseason can help change the tide.